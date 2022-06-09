Briefs: Yavapai County sheriff seeks early end to probation

FLAGSTAFF – Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who is serving probation for operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol, is seeking to have that sentence cut short.

Rhodes was sentenced in December to one year of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges. His attorney, Stephen Glazer, asked the federal court in Flagstaff on Tuesday to terminate the sentence early.

Glazer said Rhodes hasn’t broken the law since, maintained contact with the probation department, completed an alcohol awareness class and paid fines he was assessed.

Federal prosecutors did not object to the request, according to court documents. The federal judge has yet to act on the request.

Rhodes, who is serving his first term as the elected sheriff, has said he deeply regretted trying to dock a boat for a friend while visiting Lake Powell in August. Reports show he made at least three attempts to dock the boat and damaged two other vessels in the process.

Rhodes received two citations — one for operating a boat under the influence and another for operating with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, the legal limit for driving a vehicle in Arizona.

Rhodes has worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years. He issued a statement days after he was cited, acknowledging wrongdoing.

Arizona police officer accused of computer tampering resigns

SIERRA VISTA – A Sierra Vista police officer accused of computer tampering has resigned his job, according to authorities.

Raymond Pyle was suspected of accessing information in the police department and state database for personal reasons.

Police said Pyle resigned Tuesday after being indicted last Thursday and told that the department was beginning procedures to fire him.

Pyle was hired in January 2021.

Police said they were notified three months ago about the alleged unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021 during another investigation.

The department requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

Police said the case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.

“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a statement.