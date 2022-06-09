OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Briefs: Yavapai County sheriff seeks early end to probation

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes (File photo)

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes (File photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 9, 2022 12:27 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who is serving probation for operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol, is seeking to have that sentence cut short.

Rhodes was sentenced in December to one year of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges. His attorney, Stephen Glazer, asked the federal court in Flagstaff on Tuesday to terminate the sentence early.

Glazer said Rhodes hasn’t broken the law since, maintained contact with the probation department, completed an alcohol awareness class and paid fines he was assessed.

Federal prosecutors did not object to the request, according to court documents. The federal judge has yet to act on the request.

Rhodes, who is serving his first term as the elected sheriff, has said he deeply regretted trying to dock a boat for a friend while visiting Lake Powell in August. Reports show he made at least three attempts to dock the boat and damaged two other vessels in the process.

Rhodes received two citations — one for operating a boat under the influence and another for operating with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, the legal limit for driving a vehicle in Arizona.

Rhodes has worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years. He issued a statement days after he was cited, acknowledging wrongdoing.

Arizona police officer accused of computer tampering resigns

SIERRA VISTA – A Sierra Vista police officer accused of computer tampering has resigned his job, according to authorities.

Raymond Pyle was suspected of accessing information in the police department and state database for personal reasons.

Police said Pyle resigned Tuesday after being indicted last Thursday and told that the department was beginning procedures to fire him.

Pyle was hired in January 2021.

Police said they were notified three months ago about the alleged unauthorized database access by Pyle in August 2021 during another investigation.

The department requested the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office conduct a criminal investigation into the matter.

Police said the case will be forwarded to the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for its review and action.

“Officer Pyle’s violation of the public’s trust by using departmental resources to acquire information for personal use cannot be tolerated,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said in a statement.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State