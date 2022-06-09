Fed up Massachusetts gas station stops selling gas

AMHERST, Mass. – Massachusetts gas station owner fed up with what he considers attempts by oil companies to fleece customers with outrageously high prices at the pump has stopped selling gas as a protest.

Reynold Gladu, who has run Ren’s Mobil Service in downtown Amherst for nearly 50 years, drained his tanks earlier this month and won’t refill them.

“I don’t want to be part of it anymore,” Gladu told The Daily Hampshire Gazette. “This is the biggest ripoff that ever has happened to people in my lifetime.”

Gas in Massachusetts costs more than $5 a gallon.

“Dealing with Mobil, they don’t think through their pricing policies anymore,” Gladu said. “I’ve served their product, but I refuse to do it anymore, because they’re only getting richer.”

Julie King, a spokesperson for ExxonMobil Corp., wrote in an email to the newspaper that the price at the pump is out of her company’s control and is based on several factors, including the price of crude.