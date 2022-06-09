Kingman City Council adopts tentative 2022-23 budget

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2022-23 tentative budget with the final budget vote scheduled for June 21.

At the Tuesday, June 7 council meeting, City Financial Services Director Tina Moline said council will have the opportunity to make final adjustments prior to the final vote, but can only decrease the tentative budget of $302.1 million.

At the May 10 workshop meeting Moline and City Manager Ron Foggin addressed employee recruitment and retention within the budget by proposing to increase wages by 3% in July 2022 with a 2.5% cost of living adjustment in January.

At the meeting on Tuesday Moline also discussed revisions in the tentative budget.

Moline said a state-shared revenue estimate was off for multiple cities, including Kingman. At the workshop, Moline was skeptical of the estimate since it was higher than previous years.

She also assured council that the new numbers will not negatively impact any capital improvement projects.

“That did not affect any of the Five-Year Capital Projects, including the fiscal year 2023 projects that were budgeted,” Moline said.



Budget modifications requested by council also included removing the proposed ice skating rink and the funding source, which has been on the budget for several years.

Moline said there has been no progress on the project or funding development.

The design for the proposed recreation center, which Moline described as an important community project and amenity, was also moved into the FY 2022-23 budget. The Grace Neill Sewer Line was also added to the Five-Year Capital Projects budget, specifically in FY 2023.

Funding for the sewer line would come from capacity fees. Moline said appropriations would increase by $3.7 million, an estimate provided by the City’s Engineering Department.

Moline said that number would ensure that if capacity fees were adopted at a different rate next year funding would still be in place.

Moline said that the public will have the opportunity to provide input on capacity fees.

Several council meetings, a Municipal Utilities Commission meeting and a public hearing will be held prior to any rate change. Current water and wastewater capacity fees went into effect in December 2021.

The total impact for an average single-family residential unit that connects to the water and wastewater system within city limits increased by 3.8% or $151.

The adopted water capacity fee is based on meter size regardless of where it’s located. The adopted wastewater capacity fee is also based on meter size.

The tentative budget increased $4.3 million in appropriations to $302.1 million from the recommended budget that was presented at the May workshop.

The adopted FY 2021-22 budget was $274.2 million.