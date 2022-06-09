OFFERS
Kingman Rotary Speaker | Kathy Roddy

Kathy Roddy, executive director of Desert Ridge Preparatory charter school, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Friday, June 3 meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 9, 2022 3:52 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 9, 2022 4:05 PM

Kathy Roddy, executive director of Desert Ridge Preparatory charter school, spoke at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Friday, June 3 meeting. The school is awaiting approval by the charter schools board and anticipates opening in July 2023. Purchase is pending of an existing building on four acres for $2.6 million. Roddy said she's anticipating 240 children in grades K-6 the first year. For details call Roddy at 928-279-7181.

