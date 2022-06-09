Mohave County Supervisors ratify fireworks, open burning bans

KINGMAN – Enhanced fire restrictions were announced statewide by state and federal authorities, and Mohave County officials quickly followed suit amid windy weather and dry conditions throughout western Arizona. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved ratifying the proclamation to prohibit outdoor fires and consumer fireworks.

At the Monday, June 6 Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Ron Gould of District 5 said when he signed the proclamation he added an exclusion to a permissible consumer fireworks ban for areas under 4,000 feet in elevation for the 4th of July holiday. The measure came back to the board to address the exclusion after county staff and local fire chiefs raised concerns.

“For me, I think it’s an acceptable risk to celebrate the birth of the nation,” Gould said.

The majority of the board disagreed. Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4, Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 and Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 approved the ratification of the ban which does not allow for consumer fireworks, even on July 4. Gould and Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 voted against the ratification.

On Thursday, May 26 unincorporated areas of Mohave County, as well as the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, announced fire restrictions in advance of the Memorial Day holiday. Those restrictions prohibited open campfires, permissible consumer fireworks, smoking and other potential hazards on public lands. The City of Kingman also banned permissible consumer fireworks within city limits.

Gould claimed that the permissible consumer fireworks are not very “exciting” and do not leave the ground or explode, so he did not see the fire risk. County staff disagreed that the exception was an “acceptable risk.”

Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward said weekly polls are conducted among all fire chiefs to scope fire conditions, which are then used to help make recommendations in the county. Steward said fireworks are common fire starters, including in Mohave County. He said the 4th of July should be celebrated, but due to the high probability of fires in this portion of the country, the risk is too high.

“I would be remiss in my job duties and my professional opinion if I didn’t recommend that we do not allow that exception,” Steward said. “We have never allowed that exception before when we’ve gone into open fire and permissible firework bans.”

Northern Arizona Fire District Chief Dennis Hoke urged the board to ratify the proclamation to not allow for permissible consumer fireworks on the holiday.



“The threat is pretty sustainable right now,” Hoke said. “With the drought, winds and heat, it really defies logic to allow this to occur.”

Besides individuals lives and homes being put at risk, Hoke said he has fought fires started by fireworks that burn thousands of acres with terrain similar to Mohave County. Hoke also noted the negative economic impact of fires that can be avoided.



According to Steward, the county’s fire restriction was issued due to the high fire threat within Mohave County due to high winds, extremely dry conditions, and recommendations from all fire departments throughout the county.

The prohibition of consumer fireworks and open campfires on unincorporated county lands followed a Determination of Fire Emergency filed by Steward on May 23. Under county ordinance, the fire restrictions on county lands – if ratified by the chairman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors – will expire only when Steward determines that emergency conditions have passed.