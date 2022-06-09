Obituary | Irene Rodriguez Arnold

Irene Rodriguez Arnold, born July 12, 1928, in Morenci, Arizona, passed away on May 18, 2022 at the age of 93 in Kingman, Arizona.

Irene lived in Oatman when she was young and graduated from MCUHS in 1946. She married and had two boys. Irene spent most of her life in Yucca, Arizona where her parents relocated the family bar and restaurant, The Honolulu Club, from Oatman. She built a home there and in 1971 she took over the well-known bar where she bartended, waitressed and cooked with family for many Mexican dinners.

She was very involved in the small Yucca community as she was on multiple local boards and committees, from the water association to the fire department to having over 40 years of dedication and service with Yucca Elementary School. Without a doubt, she most loved helping and teaching the children in the classroom and serving on the school board.

She wore many hats in her lifetime. As a grandmother she shared endless summers with her grandchildren -- Raquel Arnold, Richard Arnold Jr., Jason Arnold and Bobby Arnold. Many wonderful memories were made as she and her sister Isabel Carmody would take all their grandkids on long trips camping and fishing in the mountains during the hot Arizona summers.



She loved to entertain, was an avid reader, and enjoyed painting and getting together with friends to play cards. Irene is survived by her sons, Rocky Arnold and Richard Arnold Sr.; her brother Robert Rodriguez; and her grandchildren and great to great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life in honor of our beloved Irene will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at New Life Church, 419 Harrison Street, Kingman, Arizona.