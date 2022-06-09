Obituary | Sue Lawson-Rister

Sue Lawson-Rister passed away peacefully at her home in Kingman, Arizona on June 4, 2022. She was 82 years young. She was the youngest of three children born to Corene and Charles Elkins on Aug. 16, 1939, in Doughtery, Oklahoma.

Sue graduated from Clifton High School in Clifton, Arizona, in 1959. In 1964, she moved to Kingman with her first husband, Lyle Lawson. They had three sons together. Sue gained a daughter through marriage to Burtis Rister on June 27, 1997, in Bullhead City, Arizona. Sue was employed as an optician for 46 years, mostly with Mohave Eye Center. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and traveling. She was an avid golfer, bowler, softball player, water skier and tennis player/spectator. Sue was generous with her time and her friendship. Her sense of humor and zest for life were second to none.

Sue is survived by her husband, Burtis Rister; brother Don Elkins of Phoenix, Arizona; sons, Charles Lawson (Kitty) and Gary Lawson (Julie) of Kingman; stepdaughter Tina Colegrove, of Fort Worth, Texas; nine grandchildren (Justin, Lindsey, Bailey, Rachyle, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Nick, Jake and Kelsey); seven great-grandchildren; and her cat Gray. Sue was predeceased by her husband Lyle Lawson; brother Charles Elkins; and son James Lawson.

Those who wish to remember Sue in a special way may make a gift in her memory to the Kingman Lion’s Club Foundation, PO Box 4316, Kingman, Arizona, 86402-4316. A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled later this year.