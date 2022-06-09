PRCA Rodeo slated for this weekend

KINGMAN – The 37th annual Kingsmen Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo is slated for this weekend on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

The rodeo will be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds at 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. in Kingman. On Saturday, gates open at 4 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 6 p.m., according to the Kingsmen website.

A dance will follow the rodeo on Saturday. Slack begins at 9 a.m.

For Sunday, Cowboy Church is scheduled for 8 a.m. Gates open at 2 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 4 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $15 and while tickets for children ages 7-16 cost $10. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at select businesses, including Martin Swanty Dodge, Stockton Hill Feed, Kingman Boot Barn and the Kingman Visitor Center.

There will also be Mutton Bustin’ and junior barrel races.