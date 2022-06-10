OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona sheriff who operated boat drunk gets off probation early

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who pleaded guilty to operating a boat under the influence of alcohol, has been taken off probation early. (File photo)

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who pleaded guilty to operating a boat under the influence of alcohol, has been taken off probation early. (File photo)

Originally Published: June 10, 2022 8:10 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A federal judge has agreed to cut probation short for Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who pleaded guilty to operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol.

Rhodes received a year of supervised probation in December for misdemeanor offenses at Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles in Flagstaff signed an order Thursday, agreeing to end Rhodes' time on probation. A federal prosecutor did not object.

An attorney for Rhodes, Stephen Glazer, had filed a request earlier this week to cut the sentence short.

He said Rhodes has not broken the law since he was cited last August. Rhodes also has maintained contact with the probation department, completed an alcohol awareness class and paid all fines.

The Republican first-term sheriff is a nearly 30-year veteran of the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Rhodes was drinking while boating with his family at the lake while someone else was operating the boat. Later in the day, friends in another boat had trouble docking, and Rhodes agreed to help. Reports show he made at least three attempts to dock the boat and damaged two other vessels in the process.

Rhodes has said it's a decision he deeply regrets. He issued a statement days after he was cited, acknowledging wrongdoing.

Rhodes received two citations — one for operating a boat under the influence and another for operating with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, the top legal limit for driving vehicles in Arizona.

As sheriff, Rhodes is accountable only to the public. He cannot be disciplined or fired.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State