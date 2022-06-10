OFFERS
Kingman area under Fire Weather Watch on Sunday, June 12

Originally Published: June 10, 2022 8:32 a.m.

KINGMAN - A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for the Kingman area on Sunday, June 12.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, conditions will be ripe for the rapid spread of wildfires from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Steady winds from 15-25 mph from the southwest are anticipated with gusts up to 35 mph. The high winds, coupled with a low afternoon humidity of 5-10% and dry conditions, sparked the NWS notification.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the NWS wrote on its website. (https://bit.ly/3xkRFgb)

In fact, outdoor burning, along with putting off consumer fireworks, is now prohibited in the City of Kingman, on all state and federal lands, and in the unincorporated areas of Mohave County.

An Excessive Heat Warning in effect since Thursday ended on Saturday, but Sunday’s high was still forecast to be 101 degrees. Temperatures will moderate on Monday, June 13, with a high temperature of 94 degrees anticipated.

