Acton keeps Mohave County supplied

KINGMAN – “Procurement is a backstage pass to everything going on in the county.”

A well run procurement department is vital to the success of any government body. Among the definitions of what it does is to make certain it provides for the fair and equitable treatment of all purchases involved in public procurement, to maximize the purchasing value of public funds and to provide safeguards for maintaining a procurement system of quality and integrity. Transparency is also essential. In Mohave County, the Procurement Department runs the procurement of all supplies, services, and construction needed by the county. It offers all vendors a fair and competitive procurement process, while obtaining the best value for taxpayers.

Mohave County’s Procurement Director, Tara Acton began working for the county in procurement back in 2009. At the time, current County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter was the Procurement Director. He hired her and mentored her in the beginning of her career. She remained with the county for seven years before accepting a position with the City of Tucson. Four years later, Acton returned to the county as its Director of Procurement and Central Services in June 2020. It’s a demanding job and she leads a small staff of six, including a part-time employee.

Acton earned her Bachelor’s of Applied Sciences Degree in Public Agency Service from Northern Arizona University (NAU) in December 2008, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She received the designation of Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB) in October 2012. She is an active leader in the Institute for Public Procurement (NIGP.) In February, 2020 she was elected as the Chair Elect for the Council. and has been serving as the Member Council Chair, and ex officio Governing Board Member.

Acton says “a lot of people think those in procurement are just looking for the lowest dollar value. No, what we’re looking for is the best value.” Besides taxpayers, she points out that her department actually serves two other customers—"our county departments, making certain they meet their mission and have what they need at the right price, at the right time and we also serve the vending community. We exist to make certain there’s a fair, transparent process and they trust us. When I have multiple bidders on a project, I want it to be clear to them why they weren’t chosen or who someone else was chosen over them.” Transparency in government is essential and it’s obviously key with Acton and her closely aligned team.

Acton says “there is no ‘local preference’ involved regarding vendors. “We prefer as much competition as possible.” She also emphasizes that when there are small purchase needs, “we are not required to pursue multiple bids or have a formal process. As long as local firms can meet our needs at a reasonable price we can award to them without extensive competition.”

Acton says the toughest part of being a procurement director is that she’s “trying to have a broad enough awareness of all of the projects going on in the county so that I can support my team, the procurement officers who are the boots on the ground, working with the departments and the suppliers. As a director managing all that, making sure that my team has the resources they need and has the education that they need.” She says they then can focus their efforts and be somewhat independent. Acton is the final step before any recommendation to the board of supervisors to accept a procurement award. The biggest struggle is having the awareness of everything that is going on, having the right level of involvement in the procurement process while balancing that I have a professional staff that has been trained and that knows the ins and out of the procurement world and knows when to come to me if they need guidance throughout the process. Then, realizing we also serve a political body that if they have a question, they’re going to be coming directly to me.”

Acton is grateful to have found a profession that challengers her daily, and has provided many opportunities to meet new people, and give back to the professional community in a city in which she grew up in and has many friends and family. She says her “immediate family, parents and siblings are everything to me.” She points out that “we have not lived a perfect life, but my parents are my heroes. They have taught me what it means to work hard, own your mistakes along with your successes, and take care of those you love. I am also fortunate that I don’t only ‘get along’ with my sister and brother, but that we actually enjoy spending time together.” Her nephews are also a big part of her personal life. At the same time, she remains in touch with her many friends in Tucson and it’s somewhat of a second home. Let’s not forget Kona. Any dog lover knows how important that kind of special friend is. Kona is her 13 year old chihuahua, certainly a long-time dear companion.

Just finishing her two year anniversary as Procurement Director, Acton is satisfied with what she and her team have accomplished. “We’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve restructured our supervisory flow. We’ve got a couple of initiatives that we’ve presented to the board through the budget process this year that I’m hoping will provide some relief and provide some opportunities to balance out the workload with my staff.” Acton loves her job, her staff, and profession. As she points out, “Procurement is a backstage pass to everything going on in the county.” That certainly makes it all worthwhile.

(This one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communications Office.)