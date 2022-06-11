Kingman area under Red Flag Fire warning

KINGMAN – A Red Flag Fire Warning will be in effect for the Kingman area on Sunday and Monday, June 12-13, and a wind advisory is in effect for Sunday, June 12.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, conditions will be ripe for the rapid spread of wildfires from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday, the forecast calls for patchy blowing dust after 2 p.m., with southwest winds of 23-28 mph from the southwest are anticipated and gusts up to 41 mph. The high winds, coupled with a low afternoon humidity of 5-10% and dry conditions, sparked the NWS notification.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the weather service wrote on its website.

In fact, outdoor burning, along with consumer fireworks, are now prohibited in Kingman, on state and federal lands, and in unincorporated areas of Mohave County.

Sunday’s high is forecast to be 101 degrees. Highs will be in the low-90s next week.