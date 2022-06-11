Kingman to host Community Development Block Grant hearing

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is expected to receive approximately $437,613 in FY2022-23 federal Community Development Block Grant funds from the Arizona Department of Housing Regional Account. The city may also apply for $500,000 in FY2022-23 CDBG funds from the State Special Projects account.

According to a news release from the City of Kingman, CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-moderate income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight, or address an urgent need in the Kingman city limits.

A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. in the Powerhouse conference room upstairs at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman to gather citizen input on the use of CDBG funds.

Examples of the possible uses include construction or renovation of infrastructure projects such as water, wastewater and solid waste facilities, streets and flood control; construction or improvements of community facilities such as senior, health and social services centers; expansion of public services to serve low income persons; creation of new jobs through small business loans or infrastructure improvements; and affordable housing projects including home reconstruction, rehabilitation or repair programs.