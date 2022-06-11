Kingman issues 5 business licenses

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending June 10:

– Mendez, Adelaida: Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp

– Paniagua, Enrique: Kingman; demo all existing structures

– SunUp America: 18548 Quaint Drive, Dolan Springs; 200 amp main panel upgrade

– SunUP America: 2380 E. Hearne Ave., Kingman; 225 amp mail panel upgrade

– Jim Baldwin Roofing Inc.: 8239 S. Aspen Drive, Mohave Valley; re-roof manufactured home only

– Medlin, Steve: Kingman; adding electric to ext shed 200 amp under 300 sq ft

Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending June 10:

– Andale Construction, INC: 73 N. 235th Drive, Buckeye; construction

– Elevation Solar: 2425 S. Sterman Drive #220, Chandler; solar installations

– Hook’d on Poke’: 2140 4th Street, Bullhead City; food services

– Keiki’s: 3904 N. Egar Road, Golden Valley; delivery service

– Teal Taco LLC: 16709 N. Kingman Drive; food services