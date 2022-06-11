OFFERS
Lane to close at 5th and Devine in Kingman

Workers will be installing groundwater monitoring wells at the corner of 5th Street and Route 66 beginning Monday, June 13, and continuing through the end of the month, closing a lane of traffic at 5th Street and Andy Devine Avenue. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 11, 2022 3:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – Western Technologies will be installing ground water monitoring wells at the northwest corner of 5th Street and Route 66 beginning Monday, June 13, and continuing through the end of the month, closing a lane at 5th Street and Andy Devine Avenue.

Kingman in a news release asked the community to obey signs throughout construction zones and take extra caution in these areas to keep workers safe. Up-to-date street closures will be located on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through the city’s Geographic Information Systems.

For specific questions regarding monitoring wells, call Steve Kaminski at Western Technologies, Inc., at 602-721-7468.

