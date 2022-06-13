Law enforcement: Claims of illegal immigrants being bussed into Kingman area not true

KINGMAN - Claims of illegal immigrants being bussed to Kingman has spread across local Facebook groups, but has been deemed inaccurate by local law enforcement.

According to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, the department has determined the workers in question are in the country on legal work visas. The workers are working for a Fresh Harvest Farm in California and staying at a motel in Kingman.

“Everything has been peaceful,” Cooper wrote in an email.

Individuals have posted pictures of school buses and individuals on local Facebook pages claiming the individuals are here illegally.

According to Matt Scaroni, co-owner of Fresh Harvest, the individuals are working for the farm for several months. He also said the workers are “100% legal” and are part of a federal guest worker program.

“These workers have been vetted by several different government agencies to gain approval of their temporary work visa,” Scaroni wrote in a Facebook post.

Fresh Harvest is responsible for housing, meals and transportation. Scaroni noted that money to provide workers with housing and food will go directly to the local economy.

“We have many rules that these workers must follow when they are working for our company both at work and away,” Scaroni said. “We expect them to be on their best behavior and be respectful of your community.”