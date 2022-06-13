OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 14
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Law enforcement: Claims of illegal immigrants being bussed into Kingman area not true

A series of posts on local Facebook pages claiming illegal immigrants were dropped off in Kingman have been debunked by local law enforcement. According to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, the individuals are on legal work visas and staying at a motel in Kingman. (Fresh Harvest Facebook photo)

A series of posts on local Facebook pages claiming illegal immigrants were dropped off in Kingman have been debunked by local law enforcement. According to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, the individuals are on legal work visas and staying at a motel in Kingman. (Fresh Harvest Facebook photo)

Originally Published: June 13, 2022 10:05 a.m.

KINGMAN - Claims of illegal immigrants being bussed to Kingman has spread across local Facebook groups, but has been deemed inaccurate by local law enforcement.

According to Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper, the department has determined the workers in question are in the country on legal work visas. The workers are working for a Fresh Harvest Farm in California and staying at a motel in Kingman.

“Everything has been peaceful,” Cooper wrote in an email.

Individuals have posted pictures of school buses and individuals on local Facebook pages claiming the individuals are here illegally.

According to Matt Scaroni, co-owner of Fresh Harvest, the individuals are working for the farm for several months. He also said the workers are “100% legal” and are part of a federal guest worker program.

“These workers have been vetted by several different government agencies to gain approval of their temporary work visa,” Scaroni wrote in a Facebook post.

Fresh Harvest is responsible for housing, meals and transportation. Scaroni noted that money to provide workers with housing and food will go directly to the local economy.

“We have many rules that these workers must follow when they are working for our company both at work and away,” Scaroni said. “We expect them to be on their best behavior and be respectful of your community.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State