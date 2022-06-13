Red Flag Fire warning in effect for Kingman area Monday, June 13

KINGMAN - A Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect for the Kingman area through 8 p.m. Monday, June 13.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, conditions are ripe for the rapid spread of wildfires, with high temperatures, brisk winds and low humidity.

A high of 94 degrees is expected today in the Kingman area, along with steady south-southwest winds of 21-26 mph, and gusts to 40 mph. The humidity is forecast to be in the 5-10% range.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” NWS wrote on its website.

Winds are expected to peak in the mid-to-late afternoon and decrease through the evening.

According to the five-day forecast, after several days with highs in the mid-to-high 90s, temperatures will rise to 103 degrees on Thursday, June 16 and 100 degrees on Friday, June 17. Overnight lows will range from 62 degrees on Monday, June 13 to 74 degrees on Thursday, June 16.

The weather service also warned of patchy blowing dust between noon and 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13.