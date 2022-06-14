Annual Mohave Pride provides opportunity to celebrate love and community

KINGMAN – Mohave County Pride saw hundreds of attendees, dozens of local vendors and a swarm of events.

The free, two-day event was held at Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beale St. in Kingman on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. Despite the hot weather, attendees of all ages enjoyed music, food and a drag show. The theme for the event was “Glow.”

Several engagements also took place over the weekend. People met old friends and made new friends after attending their first ever pride.

A kid zone with a bouncy house and outdoor activities was also included. Costumes weren’t just for people, but pets that attended, too.

Booths included food, crafts and jewelry vendors. People also had the opportunity to register to vote, and receive health care information and substance abuse resources.