Briefs: Tennessee woman dies after fall into river at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – A Tennessee woman has died at Grand Canyon National Park after falling into the water and getting caught by the Colorado River’s swift current, authorities said Monday.

Park officials said 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when the accident occurred.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat and tried to revive her.

Rangers were flown into the location by a park helicopter and Patel was pronounced dead.

According to park officials, Patel reportedly had hiked into the Grand Canyon to meet a multi-day commercial boating trip from Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Former Navajo Nation vice chairman Edward T. Begay dies at 87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Edward T. Begay, who was vice chairman of the Navajo Nation in the 1980s, died Sunday, according to his family. He was 87.

No cause of death was given by Begay’s family, but they said he died in Albuquerque surrounded by family members.

Begay was head of the legislative branch during some key moments in tribal government.

He also presided over the Navajo Nation Council when the tribe incorporated traditional, natural and customary laws into its government system.

Begay, who grew up in New Mexico, Begay represented the Churchrock and Breadsprings Chapters on the tribal council from 1971-83.

As vice chairman of the council from 1983-87, Begay worked closely with the council to renegotiate mineral, coal, oil, and gas leases with major energy companies.

Begay was first elected speaker of the 88-member Najajo Nation Council in 1999 and he served two terms.

He worked to get the first gambling compact with New Mexico and Arizona in place for the tribe.

A complete list of Begay’s survivors was immediately available. His family said funeral plans were pending.

Apache Junction police say 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

APACHE JUNCTION – A man and woman have been found dead in Apache Junction after an apparent murder-suicide in south-central Arizona, police said Monday.

They said officers were called to the scene about 8 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call from a 13-year-old boy who said his father had just shot his mother several times.

Police reported that the man and his wife both had gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The names and ages of the man and woman weren’t immediately released.

Arizona man is convicted of stealing Social Security checks

PRESCOTT – A Chino Valley man has been convicted of stealing Social Security checks from his daughter and putting the money in his own bank account.

Prosecutors said a Yavapai County Superior Court jury found 58-year-old David Lawrence Schuck guilty of one count each of theft and fraudulent schemes.

Schuck’s daughter reported to authorities in May 2019 that her estranged father had taken several Social Security checks issued to her without her knowledge or permission.

Schuck was accused of signed his daughter’s name to the checks and deposited them into his bank account.

He also allegedly took additional checks issued to his daughter by electronically depositing them into his own account.

Prosecutors said Schuck is facing a minimum of three years in prison when he’s sentenced on July 11.