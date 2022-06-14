Chix on 66 coming to Kingman

KINGMAN – The inaugural Chix on 66 motorcycle ride will make a stop at Mother Road Harley-Davidson, at 2501 Beverly Ave. in Kingman from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

The public is invited to attend this free event to meet the riders and view their motorcycles.

All ages are welcome to attend.

Chix on 66 is a women’s two-week, 2,500-mile motorcycle journey across Route 66, and is the inaugural event of the Riveter Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America, according to a news release.

“Some women will be riding antique motorcycles – the classic American journey on classic machines—while others will be riding modern mounts,” the news release said.

Riders will be arriving at the dealership between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

There will be antique and modern motorcycles representing every decade from the 1930s through the 2020s, organizers promised.

For more information visit www.chixon66.com and Facebook/Instagram @chixon66.