City of Kingman to sponsor July 4 fireworks display

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is sponsoring fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on July 4 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

According a City of Kingman news release, fireworks can also be seen from Firefighter Memorial Park, Centennial Park and other places around the city.

Consumer fireworks are not permissible within the Kingman city limits, per Kingman City Code 7-302(A). “Please celebrate responsibly and leave the show to the professionals,” the city wrote.

For more information regarding festivities at the County Fairgrounds call 1-877-757-0915.