Detectives seize 196 pounds of cocaine

KINGMAN — Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team on Monday, June 6 arrested Amanpreet Singh, 36, of India on a felony charge of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs for sale after law enforcement seized approximately 196 pounds of cocaine.

According to a MAGNET news release, the estimated total street value for the confiscated drugs is $4.45 million. MAGNET was asked to assist officers with the Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement Division.

ADOT Enforcement was involved in the inspection of a commercial vehicle on eastbound I-40 near mile post 3 when a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9 was requested to respond and assist. During the inspection, ADOT officers were allegedly granted consent to search the tractor trailer and located three large boxes stored in the sleeper berth of the tractor. According to law enforcement, MCSO K9 Grimm alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the tractor.

Officers searched the vehicle and the three boxes held multiple bundles of a substance that tested positive for cocaine, law enforcement reported. Singh, the driver, was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail. The investigation is ongoing.