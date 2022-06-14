Diet Center Tip of the Week – Act Now!

Do you find yourself asking: “When should I make changes that will help me lose weight?” When should I start buying and preparing healthy meals?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

It’s time to stop thinking about “when” and tell yourself “now.” If you want to reach your goal weight action is needed now. Eating leaner, lower calorie foods and watching portion sizes is a choice that should be made now, so that you can start losing weight now. If you keep telling yourself I’ll make changes later, then your weight loss will come later.

If changes need to be made, make them now? Even if you slip, you don’t have to waste your time dwelling on it. Take action to learn from mistakes, and get back on track, now. What you do in the present determines what will happen in your future. Every change you make now will bring you closer to your weight goal.

Here are two easy ways to contribute to your success. Swimming and grapefruit!

Have you said: “I am not putting on a swimsuit until I reach my goal weight? Don’t do that! Enjoy the sun and water while you lose weight. Swimming can be a fun form of physical activity that can help you burn more calories and improve your fitness level. Other benefits for your body include:

– improved cardiovascular fitness.

– development of calorie-burning muscle.

– increases in endurance of physical activities so you can continue to burn more calories.

– strengthening and toning of muscles and upper body.

Research shows that swimming has little effect on weight loss in the absence of a controlled diet. So, make sure you’re sticking to your Diet Center weight-loss program!

Swimming may not burn as many calories as other activities; however, it can be very effective in conditioning your body.

As you get more comfortable in the water push yourself to improve your technique, duration and/or speed so that you can burn more calories.

Grapefruit: A 12-week study showed that people can gain health benefits from consuming grapefruit. The participants ate fresh grapefruit or drank grapefruit juice without changing their diet. Researchers found that the participants lost weight, had lower insulin levels and lower cholesterol levels. A group of people who ate half of a grapefruit three times a day before each meal was found to have lost about a pound a week without really making any other changes.

Researchers feel that the membrane of grapefruit may contribute to a feeling of fullness or may have a special effect on weight loss. They also believe a compound in grapefruit may interact with the liver to reduce insulin and cholesterol levels.

Check with your doctor to make sure it doesn’t interact with medications. Grapefruit is fat-free and provides vitamin C, folate and fiber.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’ve made changes like these and are still struggling with weight loss, call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.