Northern Arizona Fire District responds to residential structure fire

KINGMAN - On June 13 at 5:30 a.m., Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of E. Hearne Avenue.

Upon arrival the responding fire companies found a well-involved residential fire in a manufactured home, according to a news release from NAFD. Crews kept the fire from extending to other nearby structures and vegetation. A thorough search of the structure was completed, and no one was found inside the home.

NAFD responded with three engines and two water tenders, and Kingman Fire Department responded with two engines. A fire investigator was requested from the Kingman Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.