Obituary | Patricia Louise King (Pierson)

“I have loved thee with an everlasting love.”

Jeremiah 31:3

June 13, 1946 Patricia Louise King (Pierson) was born into this world to Oliver and Nellie Pierson in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She had four siblings – Judy Adams, Mike and Doug Pierson; and Rosy Stout. This blessed her with an array of nieces and nephews.

Pat loved to be artistic. Her favorite hobbies were drawing, painting and making porcelain dolls.

In 1961 Pat met Danny at a party and he changed her last name to King one year later in 1962. Pat and Danny had two daughters – Patricia King-Segar, and Danya King-Herd. She had five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In 1967 Pat started her journey as a beautician in Hemet, California. It was a career in which she spent a passionate 55 years that never dulled.

She was a true example of finding something you love and you never have to work another day in your life. I called this woman “grandma.” I remember her house being full of family, friends, laughs and so much love. After a three-year battle with breast cancer, fighting and defeating covid, and so many other hurdles, Pat graduated to the arms of our lord on June 3, 2022.

Here is a story Danny tells. “Once my darlin was a naive young lady at the age of 16. My mother had got us a banty hen, and the hen laid and hatched her little chicks. A couple of weeks later my love, upset, went to my mom, and said “Mom, I’m going to kill that banty hen.” Mom replied: “Pat, why would you do that?” Pat said: “She let all of the baby chicks starve; she would not nurse them, Mom.”

“You poor, innocent child, didn’t you let them chicks scratch?” Pat replied.

She answered: “What do you mean?” My child bride was so innocent, that was only one of the reasons to love her.”

We know this is not goodbye, this is just, see you soon. Please join us in celebrating Pat’s life on June 26 at Living Faith Assembly of God, 4605 Arnold Road, Kingman, Arizona, 86409, at 12:30 p.m. Rest in paradise. Patricia King. June 13, 1946 to June 3, 2022.