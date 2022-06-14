Obituary | Wilma Jean Bechtel

For God loved the world so much that he gave his only begotten Son so that everyone exercising faith in him might not be destroyed but have everlasting life.” - John 3:16

Wilma Jean Bechtel peacefully passed away on June 7, 2022. Mrs. Bechtel was born on Aug. 8, 1932 in Wister, Oklahoma. Wilma Jean spent her last 50 years in Kingman serving as a dedicated wife and mother, and was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Mrs. Bechtel is survived by her daughter, Pamela Bechtel-Espiritu, and grandson, Kameron Espiritu, of San Diego, California; daughter Cindy Bechtel of Rancho Cucamonga, California; son Jesse Bechtel of Kingman; and granddaughters Erica King of Las Vegas, Nevada and Rhiannon King-Stedman of Spirit Lake, Idaho. She is also survived by nephews Brent Cooper of Kingman and Bill Cooper of Yuma, Arizona.

Private family services will be held. The Bechtel family respectfully request that in lieu of flowers that a donation in the name of Wilma Jean Bechtel be made to Mutt Matchers no-kill shelter by calling 928-718-4364. The Bechtel family would like to express our deep gratitude to the staff of Desert Highlands Care Center for their excellent care of Wilma Jean during the last 18 months of her life.