Pence touts Trump-era border policies in Arizona

COCHISE COUNTY – Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence called for an enforcement-first strategy in confronting problems at the United States-Mexico border and touted the Trump-Pence’s administration approach to immigration in a speech in Arizona on border security.

Pence toured a section of border in southeastern Arizona before coming to Phoenix to deliver the speech.

During his address to state GOP lawmakers and other Republicans, the former vice president heaped criticism on the Biden administration's immigration strategy and complimented state and local officials in Arizona for trying to fill in security gaps at the border that aren’t covered by the federal government.

“To keep America safe, we must secure our southern border now and always,” Pence said, drawing applause.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was scheduled to participate in Pence’s event and accompany him to the border, but the governor canceled after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.