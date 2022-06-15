Kingman juvenile missing; police seeking assistance

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile male, Isaiah Henery Garcia.

Garcia is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13. According to a KPD news release, he was possibly wearing grey sweat pants and a white T-shirt, or black jeans and a black shirt.

He left the 400 block of Sunrise Avenue riding a chrome/rainbow-colored bicycle. Investigators learned that Garcia has medical concerns that require medications, which he does not have with him. He also is not in possession of a cell phone or any other personal items.

Garcia has been entered as a missing and endangered person into the National Crime Information Center. Investigators are requesting businesses and residents to check their properties and surrounding areas, or their video surveillance systems.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191; report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com; or report anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.