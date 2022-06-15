OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman juvenile missing; police seeking assistance

Isaiah Henery Garcia (Courtesy photo)

Isaiah Henery Garcia (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 15, 2022 4:13 p.m.

KINGMAN — The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile male, Isaiah Henery Garcia.

Garcia is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13. According to a KPD news release, he was possibly wearing grey sweat pants and a white T-shirt, or black jeans and a black shirt.

He left the 400 block of Sunrise Avenue riding a chrome/rainbow-colored bicycle. Investigators learned that Garcia has medical concerns that require medications, which he does not have with him. He also is not in possession of a cell phone or any other personal items.

Garcia has been entered as a missing and endangered person into the National Crime Information Center. Investigators are requesting businesses and residents to check their properties and surrounding areas, or their video surveillance systems.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191; report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com; or report anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State