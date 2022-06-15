OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman police seek assistance in locating missing Kingman woman

Jennifer Nicole Popp (Courtesy photo)

Jennifer Nicole Popp (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 15, 2022 4:15 p.m.

KINGMAN - The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 39-year-old Kingman woman, Jennifer Nicole Popp.

Popp is described as a white female, 5-foot-6-inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing. In the late morning of Thursday, June 9, police were contacted in reference to a welfare check for Popp. According to a news release, her son reported that she had left to go shopping on the morning of Wednesday, June 8 but never returned.

Popp drives a dark purple 2012 Toyota Scion XB bearing Arizona plate F1A2EG, with a black cargo case on top. Popp is reported to have medical issues, and family and friends state they have yet to hear from her. Investigators have determined that Popp does not have her cell phone as it was left at home.

Investigators have been looking into all leads or locations she may have visited or frequented. On Tuesday, June 14 her vehicle was located in Wickieup, Arizona. Detectives responded and continue to follow up on leads.

Popp has been entered as a missing and endangered person into the National Crime Information Center. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191; report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com; or report anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State