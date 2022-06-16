Coronavirus cases slowly rising in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Coronavirus cases are increasing gradually throughout Mohave County and the rest of the state, according to Arizona health officials this week.

Cases peaked this year during the week of Jan. 9, when more than 4,500 cases were confirmed throughout Mohave County. Reported cases fell sharply through the latter half of January, and have curved gradually throughout this year to about 37 cases reported throughout Mohave County in the week of April 10. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, those numbers have since risen to 268 confirmed cases at the end of May. Now, Mohave County health officials say confirmed cases are continuing to rise.

Last week, the county noted 384 new confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths reported. Neighboring counties reportedly progressed from low to medium levels of transmission for the virus, according to CDC metrics, and county officials said cases have been trending upward.

“Based on data trends, there is a clear indication that cases are increasing at the county and state levels,” Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said on Tuesday. “The coronavirus continues to be of concern for the community. Older adults and people who have certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.”

According to Burley, the county has seen significant changes in case counts with the arrival of the coronavirus’ “Omicron” variant in Mohave County. But as of this week, it was difficult to say how far the virus might spread throughout the county, or when possible surges in case numbers may take place.

“If there is anything that this virus has taught us, it is to expect the unexpected,” Burley said. “Unfortunately, the predictability of this virus is extremely limited. Experts suggest that in the future this virus may mirror seasonal increases. However, there are no statistically significant patterns that would help us to provide a concrete answer on when those seasons would fall.”

According to county officials last week, recent increases in community events, large-scale gatherings and travel among residents may play a role in confirmed case trends throughout Mohave County and Arizona.

Since March 2020, more than 58,500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Mohave County. Of those cases, almost 1,170 Mohave County residents have died.