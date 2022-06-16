Fire weather forecast for Kingman area

KINGMAN – A Red Flag Fire Warning will be in effect for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for 11 p.m. on Friday through 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Forecasters said critical fire weather conditions are expected to occur.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas, high winds combined with high temperatures and low humidity will combine to make conditions ripe for erratic fire behavior across northwest Arizona.

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are anticipated with gusts up to 50 mph expected across the region on Friday and Saturday. Relative humidity will range from 5% to 12%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the NWS wrote on its website, adding “outdoor burning is not recommended.”

High temperatures are forecast to reach 97 degrees on Friday and 92 degrees on Saturday, according to the weather service.