OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Man arrested for DUI, sex offender registration violation

Stephen Raymond Vaughn (MCSO photo)

Stephen Raymond Vaughn (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: June 16, 2022 3:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Stephen Raymond Vaughn, 58, of Kingman, for aggravated DUI, a sex offender registration violation and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, all felonies.

According to an MCSO news release, on Saturday, June 4 at around 6 a.m., deputies were flagged down by a citizen and advised that a male subject was slumped over in his vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Northern Avenue in Kingman.

Deputies arrived and observed a male subject, later identified as Vaughn, inside the running vehicle, possibly passed out or sleeping. Deputies knocked on the window several times in an attempt to wake Vaughn, who eventually awoke and allegedly placed the vehicle in gear and pulled forward.

The deputy entered his patrol vehicle, when Vaughn allegedly placed the vehicle in reverse and accelerated the vehicle backwards, colliding with the deputy’s vehicle.

Deputies approached the vehicle again as Vaughn was attempting to exit the vehicle, according to law enforcement. Vaughn was detained and deputies observed several indications of impairment.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly located two open containers of alcohol and a large hunting knife. A records check indicated that Vaughn is a prohibited weapons possessor and registered sex offender who was not in compliance with his registration.

Vaughn was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for a blood draw to determine his level of impairment.

Vaughn was then transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman without incident.

The investigation continues.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State