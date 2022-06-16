Mobile Health Van: Mobile health unit to be up and running in November; will address varied rural health care needs

KINGMAN – A mobile health unit hopes to begin serving rural Mohave County by November to make health care and outreach more accessible to communities.

The mobile health van, which will be paid for using part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received, will provide preventative health care, education and screening. At the Wednesday, June 8 Mohave County Board of Health meeting, staff was briefed on the demographics of rural Mohave County by Tara Stanec. Stanec, a county public health intern, is currently a graduate candidate at Baylor University in public health.

The van was recommended to the board by Supervisor Jean Bishop as one of the uses with her one-fifth portion of the ARPA funding.

Stanec outlined the community assessment she conducted, a project for Stanec’s internship with the county, looking at 16 communities in District 1 and District 4 to project how the mobile health unit will impact areas with limited access to health care. Stanec said the study is important because it looks at the unique characteristics of each community to help scope their health care needs that the mobile health care unit can provide.

“The perceived threat of an outcome, how someone views their susceptibility to an illness or disease and how severe they think it would be, has a tremendous effect on health decisions,” Stanec said. “As does whether the person feels that the barriers to taking a certain action are greater than the benefits that they might get.”

Of the 16 communities studied, the majority are made up of young kids and the elderly. In Colorado City, 50% of the population are children and in Meadview, almost 60% of the population is elderly.

More than 30% of households in eight communities are low income, which means a household has an income of less than $25,000 per year. Stanec said 12 communities have 40% of households led by a single adult.

“This is important not only because they’re more likely to be impoverished, but also more likely to be hospitalized for an illness and have a longer hospital stay,” Stanec said.

All 16 communities have higher rates of smoking and binge drinking compared to the rest of Arizona. Fifteen out of the 16 communities also have higher rates of diabetes and high blood pressure compared to the rest of the state. Eight out of the 16 communities have higher disability rates and five communities have higher than average obesity rates.

Due to doctor visit costs and accessibility, six communities have high rates of not seeking care when needed. Numbers range from 14.5% to 28.1% of the 16 communities compared to the 13% state average. Six also have high rates of individuals without a usual source of care. Numbers range from 28.1% to 47.4% compared to the 23% Arizona average.

Nine communities are 30 miles or more away from a health care service, which Stanec said is a factor in some individual health care decisions. Stanec said those factors indicate that those communities will use emergency services to address medical needs.

In 2019, there were nearly 2,600 preventable hospitalizations in Mohave County. Hospitalizations can be prevented in many cases through quality outpatient care, which the mobile health unit is hoping to provide.

“Almost 1,800 of these (hospitalizations) were for chronic illness or disease,” Stanec said.

Stanec said data for the study was sourced from a combination of informant interviews with health care entities and providers, and a variety of open source data platform, such a state health care websites.

Based on data collected, Stanec said the next step is to create an evaluation plan to establish effective programs for the communities. Stanec said this includes creating a process, outcome and impact.

Information from these steps will be collected over several years once the mobile unit is in place. They will look at the long-term impact along with patient health care management.

“Overall, the community assessment will help inform the services, strategies and priorities of the mobile health unit, as well as provide baseline measurements for evaluation purposes,” Stanec said. “The evaluation plan will help map evaluation processes and purposes, and provide the tools for data collection and reporting.”

Screening services may include blood glucose, cholesterol, hepatitis C, blood pressure, STIs (sexually-transmitted infections), HIV, COVID-19 and flu testing. Vaccinations will also be addressed by the mobile health unit, and residents will be connected with resources related to HIV, Hepatitis C, and behavioral and mental health.

The Mohave Mental Health Resource Team said the unit could help spread the word of services provides by local organizations to help break the stigma around mental health.

The team wants to also focus on addressing crisis care and finding resources for those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Lynn Valentine, county nursing services manager, said that the department wants to continue providing care and education around sexually transmitted infections in the county, which are seeing a rise statewide and nationwide.

Valentine said the three main infections the state focuses on include chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. She said Arizona is seeing an “outbreak” in syphilis, with a 300% increase since 2015. Mohave County had eight cases in 2019.

“That doesn’t seem like a lot, but if you notice, that’s more than what we had in 2018,” Valentine said. “In 2018 we had five cases; in 2017 we had three cases.”

The mobile health unit could even provide antibiotics to the patient and their partner if they test positive for an STI such as chlamydia. The target patient range includes ages 16 to 24, men who have sex with men, and women of childbearing age. Valentine also said that STI investigations are “critical,” especially due to the rise in syphilis.

“It’s on an upward trajectory,” Valentine said. “It’s not the way we want to go, but yet here we are.”