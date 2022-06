Deborah “Debbie” Smith passed away on Feb. 6, 2020.

She died of a heart attack. Her memorial is Saturday June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at

Family Bible Church, 2040 Golden Gate Ave. in Kingman.

She is survived by her three daughters: Elizabeth Arney, Jodi Smith and Alison Smith; and seven grandchildren, Zia, Tobey, Ezekiel, Layla, Genesis, Issac and Elijah.