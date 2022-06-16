Obituary | Eugean W. Burns Jr.

Eugean W. Burns Jr. was born on Dec. 13, 1964 in Monterey, California to Eugean W. Burns Sr. and Kathryn S. Burns.

Eugean passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on June 10, 2022. He worked 23 years at Kingman Unified School District as a custodian.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon Burns of Kingman; son Ryan Burns of Kingman; daughter Debra of Kingman; big boy Joseph of Kingman; sister Madge (Nick) of Kingman, brother Guy (Kate) of Las Vegas, numerous nieces and nephews, and his best friend Bill Hendry of Kingman.

All that knew him will remember his laughter and smile. If you don’t know him he could make anyone smile and laugh.

There will be a private memorial with family and friends at a later date.