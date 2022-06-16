OFFERS
Sounds of Kingman presents the RockerFellas June 26

The RockerFellas will play at Metcalfe Park in Kingman on June 26 as part of the Sounds of Kingman Concert Series. (Courtesy photo)

The RockerFellas will play at Metcalfe Park in Kingman on June 26 as part of the Sounds of Kingman Concert Series. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 16, 2022 2:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – Sounds of Kingman and Larry Carver will present the RockerFellas as part of the Sounds of Kingman concert series starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

A news release described the RockerFellas as “veteran rockers bringing you the sounds of the ages.”

Concerts are held in Metcalfe Park at 315 W. Beale St. in downtown Kingman. Admission is free.

For more information visit https://www.soundsofkingman.com/.

