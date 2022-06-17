OFFERS
Wind advisory added to list of Kingman weather worries

Originally Published: June 17, 2022 8:39 a.m.

KINGMAN – You can add a wind advisory to the list of weather warnings facing the Kingman area over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, northwest Arizona can expect steady south winds of 10-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph through 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” NWS wrote on its website, adding “pockets of blowing dust could impact travel on sections of Interstate 15.”

The agency recommends securing outdoor objects, and using caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

The wind advisory comes as the area also faces the potential for erratic wildfire behavior.

Red Flag Fire Warnings are in effect for the region from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and again on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NWS wrote that high winds and temperatures combined with low relative humidity could result in the rapid spread of any wildfires that develop, adding that “outdoor burning is not recommended.”

High temperatures are forecast to reach 97 degrees on Friday, 90 on Saturday and 87 on Sunday. Overnight lows will range from 69 on Friday night to 59 on Sunday night.

The relative humidity on Friday and Saturday is predicted to be in the 5% to 12% range.

