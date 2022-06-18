OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 men dead, woman wounded in Flagstaff shooting

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 18, 2022 5:25 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF - A man shot and wounded his estranged wife before fatally shooting her male friend and then turning the gun on himself, Flagstaff police said Thursday.

They said the shootings occurred Wednesday night at the woman’s home she had recently moved into.

Police said 31-year-old Kevin McManis used a concrete block to break into Tianna Guglielmo's residence and shot her, 25-year-old Ian Stutterheim and then himself.

They said the 31-year-old Guglielmo survived despite suffering several gunshot wounds. Her condition wasn’t immediately known Thursday.

McManis and Guglielmo were married but living separately in Flagstaff, while Stutterheim was the woman's co-worker and friend, according to police.

They said officers received a call about a trespass in progress around 9:40 p.m. and a woman was heard screaming when police arrived at the scene.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State