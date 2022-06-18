OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate to visit Kingman

Shiry Sapir (Courtesy photo)

Shiry Sapir (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 18, 2022 4:58 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, June 18, 2022 5:36 PM

KINGMAN – Shiry Sapir, a candidate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, will come to Kingman for a meet-and-greet event.

According to a news release from Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the free event will be held at the Kingman Republican office at 2116 Stockton Hill Road on Friday, July 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who represents District 1 on the board.

Refreshments will be provided.

RSVP by July 1 by calling 928-279-1411 or 928-279-0562 after 4 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State