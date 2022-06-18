Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate to visit Kingman

KINGMAN – Shiry Sapir, a candidate for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, will come to Kingman for a meet-and-greet event.

According to a news release from Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the free event will be held at the Kingman Republican office at 2116 Stockton Hill Road on Friday, July 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who represents District 1 on the board.

Refreshments will be provided.

RSVP by July 1 by calling 928-279-1411 or 928-279-0562 after 4 p.m.