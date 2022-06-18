OFFERS
Biden takes spill while getting off bike

President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. He was not injured. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are shown walking on the beach in Delaware in this file photo. (White House photo, Public domain)

AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press
Originally Published: June 18, 2022 5:02 p.m.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble.

“I'm good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not require medical attention and is “fine”, the White House wrote in a statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

