Mohave County issued 26 building permits in the week ending June. 17

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending June 17:

– Mulvihill, Kelly and Curtis, Kathleen: Kingman; 200 amp panel to shed

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 18 Cypress Point Drive North, Mohave Valley; 40 gallon water heater

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; 40 gallon water heater

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Chloride; 40 gallon water heater

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3032 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; new gas line

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2250 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; 40 gallol water heater

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 10510 E. Dubois Drive, Kingman; water heater

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 960 S. Ligurta Road, Golden Valley; whole home re-pipe

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2206 E. Greasewood Drive, Kingman; re-route water line, re-locate water heater

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 8238 S. Carob Drive, Mohave Valley; HVAC, replace four ton condenser & coil

– Gonzales, Abel: Kingman; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #4 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #5 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #9 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #17 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #10 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #26 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #2 demo

– J K J Electric Inc.: Mohave Valley; power pole replacement 200 amp

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 140 Main Street, Oatman; demo to manufactured home 12x56

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Oatman; demo to manufactured home 14x56

– Christiansen, Charles A: Kingman; 100 amp service to well only well #:55-236698

– Kerns, Arthur: 4060 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; replace existing 200 amp service with new 200 amp service

– Blue Marlin Electric: 2790 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement

– Blue Marlin Electric: 3135 E. Suffolk Ave., Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp service

– Kowalinski, Craig & Jenele: 7001 Kaiser Drive, Mohave Valley; re roof

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending June 17:

– Papa John’s Pizza: 3505 Stockton Hill Road, Suite 140, Kingman; food services

– SCJ Properties LLC dba Get-N-Go Rentals: 941 E. Andy Devine Ave, Kingman; automobile rental

– Los Valientes LLC: 2890 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; restaurant-full service

– Schutte’s Handyman & Plumbing Services: 680 Vista Grande Drive, Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– SheStrong Inc: 3900 N. Stockton Hill Road, B150, Kingman; fitness & training

– Titan Exteriors LLC: 3320 N. Stockton Hill Road, C1063, Kingman; cleaning services

– Glowing Beauty: 2116 Stockton Hill Roead, Suite F, Kingman; beauty shop

– WoofWoof Waste Removal LLC: 1815 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; pet services

– Wasting Light Inc, DBA MarinoModern: 1919 Skyfall Terrace, Kingman; interior design services

– Trailer Trash- Crafety Treasures & More: 1614 Broadway Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts

– MS Storage, LLC: 3890 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; storage units

– MS Storage, LLC: 2881 Rhoades Ave., Kingman; storage units

– Irish Myke’s Electrical & Handyman Service: 3102 E. Devlin Ave., Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Irving’s Landscaping & Handyman: 1060 Mary Lynn Lane, Kingman; handyman- home & garden

– Gwenhwyvar Rollf DBA The Licorice Guy: 3825 N. Mobile Road, Golden Valley; food services

The City of Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending June 17:

– Ambient Edge: 3270 Kino Ave.; $483.86

– Titan Solar Power: 2205 Mesa Drive; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 990 Crestwood Drive; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2319 Phoenix Ave.; electric; $128

– Salmonsen Construction Corp: 3694 Maya Circle; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2109 Ranch Road; electric; $128

– Fusion Power: 3540 Beaver Road; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 3889 Easy St.; electric; $128

– Select Electric LLC: 4051 Diamond Joe Road; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 1920 Atlantic Ave.; electric $128

– Havasu Solar: 3127 Kiersten Ave.; electric; $128

– Fripps and Associates: 3377 Gold Canyon Court; new SFR; $8,714.45

– DTL Enterprises LLC: 2210 Airway Ave.; remodel; $530.06