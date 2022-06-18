Most trails closed in Hualapai Mountain Park due to fire danger

KINGMAN – All hiking trails except for Nature Walk trails have been closed in Hualapai Mountain Park due to the extreme fire danger.

The trails will be closed until further notice, according to a Mohave County news release, which said the decision considers the opinion of local and federal wildfire response experts on the present fire danger and dry conditions.

In addition, present active wildfires in northern Arizona have strained firefighting and rescue resources that are essential in remote incidents on the upper parts of the Hualapai Mountains.

“Mohave County Parks aims to provide the very best in hiking and mountain recreation at Hualapai Mountain Park. The county parks department continually strives to make for full enjoyment of the park amenities and retaining an enriching outdoors experience,” the county wrote. “However, the health and safety of park patrons remains paramount to the operation.”