Palmer serves as Mohave County's civil deputy attorney

If Mohave County constituents watch a board of supervisors meetings, it will be noticed that in certain legal matters, the board will turn to a young, serious looking individual to the audience’s far right. That would be Tyler Palmer, the civil deputy county attorney. He holds a highly impressive resume that includes two-and-a-half years as an assistant attorney general in the Arizona AG’s office. He has also been chief of staff for the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. He accepted his current job in June, 2021, but, earlier was a Deputy Legal Advocate for the county for three years.

Palmer received a Masters Degree in public administration from Brigham Young University and a law degree from the Phoenix School of Law. He’s spent many hours trying over 100 bench trials; writing contracts, agreements and answers to tax lien complaints; creating legislative proposals, and planning and leading a five-year project overhauling a state agency complaint process in a manner that resulted in a faster and fairer process for the more than 3,000 complaints each year. He also led natural disaster crisis responses during the largest fire in Arizona history (the Wallow Fire, in 2011), the 1,000 year storm in 2012; and a historical hail storm in 2010.

Palmer is a self-admitted laid-back, quiet and unassuming individual. “I’m not an interesting person,” he points out.

That is absolutely incorrect. Behind that soft-spoken demeanor is a highly capable, bright and hard-working individual who has the county’s interests at heart. Some of his past work includes overseeing state agency budgets of $300 million appropriated and $650 million non-appropriated; managing a $20 million annual budget, including the annual budget process; revenue and expenditure forecasts; monthly and annual financial reports; creating a budget tracking database that increased efficiency and reporting by linking and eliminating the triplication of data entry in purchasing, receiving, and accounting functions; and directing implementation of a new contract establishing a private criminal background check process that improved thoroughness, reduced time frames, and cut costs.

Palmer was born and raised in the Orem/Provo area of Utah and left Phoenix to come for his current rural county job and that is closer to his Utah family. He says “the Mohave County community has everything we need. It’s got our church and family nearby. We love the outdoors activities. The drives I take to anything is so much shorter than Phoenix and there is no traffic. It’s wonderful.”



There have been few surprises for Palmer. He emphasizes that “my job is just like I expected it to be,” adding “I worked with the Arizona state Legislature for a number of years, so I’m accustomed to working with elected officials as I do now with the board of supervisors in providing legal advice and direction when asked.” Palmer also understands how to provide legal advice to county departments. He doesn’t feel there’s much difference between working with county staff and the elected officials. “I’ve found that they’re all good people trying their best to do a good job. The elected officials are trying to do their best for those who elected them to their office. The county staff is doing the absolute best to meet their responsibilities. Very little difference.”

Palmer believes “my job is definitely not routine. You can come in with a plan for that day, show up, and a supervisor or department head or the county manager can send my whole day in another direction. It’s very unpredictable and very enjoyable because of that. I’m surprised at every board meeting.” He looks at the agenda and tries to anticipate questions. “The reality is that at every meeting, I simply may not know the answer immediately. If it’s important we can continue the issue.” The five-member legal team each try to be experts in a given area. Palmer points out that “we constantly communicate. You know, lawyers and doctors are not really alike, but with both professions, we go to a lot of schooling after our college.” The law profession has three years of general legal education and Palmer zeroed in on government, especially. By the way, for non-work pleasure, besides his love of hiking and mountain biking in various areas of the county, Palmer is a founding board member and former vice president of the Kingman Center for the Arts and author of its bylaws. He also is former treasurer of the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Central Arizona. As to his current job giving legal advice on behalf of the constituents of Mohave County, is the county in good hands, legal wise? Palmer answers with smiling confidence: “Oh, yes, truly good people and very knowledgeable.” As modest as he is, even Palmer knows he must include his capable self.

(This is one of a series of profiles of Mohave County employees by Mohave County Communications.)