Academy Drum and Bugle Corps to perform free in Kingman

KINGMAN - The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps of Tempe has spent the past several weeks living and practicing at Kingman High School in preparation for its annual competition tour of the western states.

The group, composed of 150 members and staff, are from high schools across the state. Local students in the Academy include Scott Custer (Euphonium; Lee Williams High School), Sean Hernandez (Color Guard; Kingman High School), and Apollo Ry-Allen Akres (Saber; Kingman High School).

In appreciation for their stay in Kingman, the group will hold a free send-off performance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at the Kingman High School football stadium at 4182 N. Bank St. in Kingman. Gates open at 7 p.m.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

The Academy competes at Drum Corps International’s World Class level and travels from Texas and Oklahoma up the Pacific coast to the state of Washington for competitions each summer.