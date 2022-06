KINGMAN – Kingman Food Truck Rallies will be held Monday, June 20 at the City Complex on Oak Street; Tuesday, June 21 at the Kingman Police Department at 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.; and Wednesday, June 23 at Ramada 1 in Centennial Park off Burbank Street.

Food trucks from the Kingman area will be at those locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.