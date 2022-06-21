JAVC to host 3-on-3 basketball tourney

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is seeking corporate sponsors for its inaugural three-on-three basketball tournament.

The tournament will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6 at the Kingman Academy of Learning gymnasium at 3420 N. Burbank St. in Kingman. The event will help raise money for veterans, according to a press release from JAVC.

Play in the first division on Aug. 5 will begin at 9 a.m. for the girls (ages 13-18) flight and end at 12:30 p.m. The boys (ages 13-18) flight will follow at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m.

The open co-ed division will take place on Aug. 6 and feature 16 teams. The open division (ages 19 and up) will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m. All three divisions are double elimination, guaranteeing each team two games.

The entry fees for the division are $80 per team for the girl and boy flights. Teams may consist of four players. The open division fees are $300 per team, which consist of four players.

All teams will receive a T-shirt and can submit a logo for the shirt. Staff said team names should not feature profane or offensive language or content.

The winners of each division will receive a team trophy along with individual trophies. Winners will receive a cash prize. The amount for the cash prize will determine on how many teams sign up.

Sponsorships are available for each of the three tournament divisions. Organizations can sponsor a girls team or a boys team from $100. The money from the sponsor will also include four shirts featuring the teams’ colors and logo. An additional shirt can be purchased for $10.

The tournament will also feature special red, white and blue sponsorship levels. White level sponsorship is $500 and includes sponsorship of one team. Red level sponsorship is $1,000 and includes sponsorship of two teams. Blue level sponsorship is $2,500 and includes sponsorship of three teams.

All teams will receive four shirts with a team logo and additional shirts may be purchased for $10. All three level sponsors will have access to a table at the tournament so they can promote themselves if they chose.

Sponsors will be recognized for donating at the tournament, and sponsorships are tax deductible. The tournament will be open to the public. Registration for the tournament is expect to close no later than July 15.

For more sponsorship information, contact JAVC President Pat Farrell at 928-716-3001. More information about the tournament and sign up information can be found at javc.org.