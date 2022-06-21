Kingman Miner June 22 Adoption Spotlight: Abigail

Get to know Abigail at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/abigail# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Adrian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/adrian-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Alexander at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/alexander-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Alexis at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/alexis and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Angel and Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/angel-and-juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/anthony-k and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Anthony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/anthony-m and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Bentley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/bentley and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/brian-h and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Carlos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/carlos-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Chris at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/chris and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Christos at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/christos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/nathan-gilberto-and-daisy# and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know De’Juan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/dejuan-k and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Elijah at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/elijah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Evan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/evan-j and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Faizon at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/faizon-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Frankie at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/frankie-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Gabriel at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/gabriel-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Haley at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/haley-s and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Harlowe at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/harlowe and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Heather at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/heather and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Hero and Tauke at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/hero-and-tauke and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jason and Brian at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/jason-brian and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jayden at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/jayden-f and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jessica and Tony at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/jessica-tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Jessie and Logan at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/jessie-and-logan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Lashawna at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Lee at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/lee-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Matheus (JJ) at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/matheus-jj and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Mathew at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/mathew-t and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Nevaeh at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/nevaeh-d and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Owen at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/owen-e and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Reece at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/reece-w and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Roberto at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/roberto and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Royalette at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/royalette and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Seth at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/seth-1 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Shawn at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/shawn-p and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Shelby at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/shelby and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)