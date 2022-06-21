Letter | Thanks, Kingman

As commandant of the Kingman Marine Corps League, I want to thank all the members of the Kingman community who came out to help us dedicate our new Veterans Memorial on May 30 in the Kingman Veterans Memorial Park on Beale Street.

This memorial, The Colors of War, will stand the test of time to show that our community honors our nation’s veterans from all wars; past, present and any future wars that we hope we do not have to fight. A special thanks to those that participated in the dedication – the Patriot Guard Riders, Kingman Young Marines, The Military Vehicle Association, American Legion Post 14, Mayor Miles, Supervisor Bishop and our keynote speaker Pat Connell of the Arizona Marine Corps League. The league also thanks the Kingman Parks Department for working with us to construct the memorial and Kingman Home Depot for the donation of some of the construction materials.

We still need help with funding for the dedication plaque and to put the finishing touches on the memorial. Donations can be sent to Kingman Marine Corps League, PO Box 6972, Kingman, AZ, (Attn Memorial).

Donations are tax deductible as we are a 501(c)(4) nonprofit and a receipt can be requested.

Terry Flanagan

Kingman