Mohave County Animal Shelter: Puppy Palooza aims to find homes for puppies and dogs

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will host a “Pop-Up Puppy Palooza” to find homes for puppies and dogs at the crowded animal shelter.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PetSmart at 3260 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

According to Lynn Kanninen, president of FMCAS, staff is trying to find puppies homes due to a very crowded shelter.

Puppies are available for $125 and are all spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. Cash is preferred.

Kanninen said if folks can’t make it on Wednesday, staff will also be at PetSmart on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For people not up for puppies, the Mohave County Animal Shelter has over 100 dogs available for adoption.

Kanninen said FMCAS is subsidizing adoption fees for dogs over age one and over 40 pounds. The total adoption fee is $25.

The animal shelter is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman.