OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Animal Shelter: Puppy Palooza aims to find homes for puppies and dogs

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will host a “Pop-Up Puppy Palooza” at PetSmart on Stockton Hill Road on Wednesday, June 22 to find homes for puppies and dogs at the crowded animal shelter. (Courtesy photo)

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will host a “Pop-Up Puppy Palooza” at PetSmart on Stockton Hill Road on Wednesday, June 22 to find homes for puppies and dogs at the crowded animal shelter. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 2:56 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 3:48 PM

KINGMAN – Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter will host a “Pop-Up Puppy Palooza” to find homes for puppies and dogs at the crowded animal shelter.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at PetSmart at 3260 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

According to Lynn Kanninen, president of FMCAS, staff is trying to find puppies homes due to a very crowded shelter.

Puppies are available for $125 and are all spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. Cash is preferred.

Kanninen said if folks can’t make it on Wednesday, staff will also be at PetSmart on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For people not up for puppies, the Mohave County Animal Shelter has over 100 dogs available for adoption.

Kanninen said FMCAS is subsidizing adoption fees for dogs over age one and over 40 pounds. The total adoption fee is $25.

The animal shelter is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State