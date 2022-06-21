Obituary | Johanna (Creter) Anamasi

Johanna (Creter) Anamasi, 80, beloved wife of Thomas Anamasi, passed away on June 15, 2022. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sept. 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence (Corbo) Creter and was a longtime resident of Stratford, Connecticut and Sarasota, Florida. For the past 27 years she has been a resident of Kingman, Arizona.

JoAnn retired from Dresser Industries. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and beloved sister and friend. JoAnn was an avid bingo player, loved going to the casinos and playing slots, and completing the crossword puzzle every day. The family would like to acknowledge the generous support and kindness that friends and neighbors have provided over the years especially Darwin and Elaine Synder, Steve and Rebecca Davis, Donna and Jesse Kellum, Rose Gaia and the bingo ladies Mo, Violet and Pauline to name a few.

In addition to her beloved husband Thomas, of nearly 60 years, she is survived by daughter Lynn of Charlotte, North Carolina; son Thomas of Venice, Florida; granddaughter Samantha (fiancé Jesse Renner) of Queens, New York; sister Dianne (Mark) Petrino of South Carolina; sister-in-law Grace Hulford of Connecticut; brothers-in-law Carlo (Marie) of Connecticut and Anthony Anamasi of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. JoAnn was predeceased by her sister Edwina Dempkowski, and sisters-in-law Josephine Carlson, Marie Cowell and Nancy Simmonds.

A Christian Mass will be held on Saturday June 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St., Kingman. In lieu of flowers, please donate in JoAnn’s name to the KRMC Joan and Diana Hospice Home, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, AZ, 86409. Interment will be at the family’s discretion.